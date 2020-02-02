Metal Chelates Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Haifa Chemicals, Van Iperen International, Protex International

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Metal Chelates Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Metal Chelates market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Metal Chelates market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Metal Chelates players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Metal Chelates industry situations. According to the research, the Metal Chelates market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Metal Chelates market.

Global Metal Chelates Market was valued at USD 387.0 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 799.7 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.40% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Metal Chelates Market include:

BASF SE

Syngenta AG

Haifa Chemicals

Van Iperen International

Protex International

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Nufarm Limited

Aries Agro Limited

Valagro SPA