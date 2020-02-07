Metakaolin Market 2020 Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Application, Technology, Trends And Opportunities

“Metakaolin Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the Industry Overview, Industry Chain, Market Size (Sales, Revenue, and Growth Rate), Gross Margin, Major Manufacturers, Development Trends and 6 Year Forecast (2020-2026). This Metakaolin market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( BASF, Imerys, I-Minerals, SCR-Sibelco, Thiele Kaolin, Burgess, Poraver, Advanced Cement Technologies, KERAMOST, Arciresa, Metacaulim, Yukun Minine, MMK, Jinyu Kaolin Chemical, Jinyang Kaolin Metakaolin ) in terms of analyses various attributes such as Company Profile, Product Specifications, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost, Gross, Capacity, CAGR, Production Value, and 2014-2019 market shares for each company of the Metakaolin industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions. There are 3 key segments covered in this Metakaolin market report: Competitor Segment, Product Type Segment, and End User/Application Segment.

Development Trend of Analysis of Metakaolin Market; Metakaolin Market Trend Analysis; Metakaolin Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2020-2026

Metakaolin is a dehydroxylated form of the clay mineral kaolinite. Metakaolin is available in many different varieties and qualities. The purity will define the binding capacity for free lime. Some of them also provide special reactivity.

Currently, some companies in the world can produce metakaolin product, mainly concentrating in USA and Europe. The main market players are BASF, Imerys, I-Minerals, SCR-Sibelco, Thiele Kaolin, etc. The production of metakaolin increased from 219 K MT in 2011 to 268 K MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of 4.47%.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. USA and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

Metakaolin differs from other supplementary cementitious materials like fly ash, slag or silica fume, in that it is a not a by-product of an industrial process; it is manufactured for specific purpose under controlled conditions. It can be widely used in ceramics, construction, refractories, foundry, frits, fiberglass, glass wool, ceramic fiber, adhesives, plastics, rubber, etc. Survey results showed that infrastructure works is the major consumption of metakaolin with the market share of 49.62% in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more metakaolin. So, metakaolin has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw material for metakaolin is kaolin. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of metakaolin industry.

We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Global Metakaolin market size will increase to 170 Million US$ by 2025, from 110 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Metakaolin.

⟴ 2m

⟴ 2~10m

⟴ 10~20m

⟴ 20m

⟴ Metakaolin

⟴ Infrastructure Works

⟴ CommercialIndustrial and Residential Buildings

⟴ Artifacts

⟴ Other

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

