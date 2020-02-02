Metabolomics Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Metabolomics Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Metabolomics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Metabolomics market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Metabolomics players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Metabolomics industry situations. According to the research, the Metabolomics market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Metabolomics market.

Global Metabolomics Market was valued at USD 1.15 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.91billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.54% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Metabolomics Market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Waters Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Biocrates Life Sciences AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bruker Corporation

Human Metabolome Technologies

Leco Corporation