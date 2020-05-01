Mental Health Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027 | Allergan, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Mental health encompasses cognitive and emotional wellbeing. As per the WHO, mental health is a state of wellbeing in which an individual can cope up with day to day stress of life and can work productively. Many factors contribute to a person’s mental health, including Biological, life trauma, and family history. Growing cases of anxiety, depression, and suicide have increased concerns regarding mental health worldwide; therefore, augmenting demand for mental health pharmaceuticals and related therapies. For instance, mental and neurological disorders account for 10% of the global disease burden, the WHO.

The mental health market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the increasing elderly population, government initiatives to increase mental health awareness, and the growing number of people seeking professional help. Moreover, digital mental therapeutics, strategic mergers, and acquisitions by the market players are likely to create opportunities during the forecast period. For instance, recently, in September 2016, Sanofi partnered with Happify Health to improve the mental health of multiple sclerosis through an App. The aim is to maximize MS patient’s health along with medication.

The key players influencing the market are:

1. Allergan

2. AstraZeneca

3. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

4. Wyeth LLC

5. Biogen

6. Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

7. Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V.

8. Eli Lilly and Company

The global mental health market is segmented on the basis of type and treatment. Based on type, the market is segmented as anxiety disorders, substance abuse disorders, mood disorder and others (insomnia, binge eating disorder). Based on treatment, the market is segmented as somatic, psychotherapeutic, and others. Somatic treatments segment is further sub divided into medication, drug therapy, complementary & alternative medicine, and electroconvulsive therapy. Psychotherapeutic treatments are further categorized into cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), interpersonal therapy, marital psychotherapy, peer support, hypnotherapy, and behavior therapy techniques. Other types include hospitalization, case management, self-help plan, and art therapy.

Mental Health Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Mental Health Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

