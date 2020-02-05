Menswear Market Growing at a CAGR %: Analysis of Prevailing Industry Opportunities and Winning Manufacturers 2017 to 2022

The latest report on the Menswear Market by FMR provides an in-depth analysis of the various parameters that are likely to define the course of the market in the upcoming years. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Menswear Market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Menswear Market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs.

The report reveals that the Menswear Market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period 2017 to 2022 and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advances relevant to the Menswear Market are discussed in the report.

competitive landscape of the global menswear market where top companies are profiled. It brings to light the market attractiveness, growth rate, and market value of all of the segments studied by the analysts.

Market Definition

Footwear and clothing are some of the leading categories of menswear that attract a whole lot of demand in the market. Men’s wear clothing are usually segregated as per use and occasion – for instance, sportswear, sleepwear, and ethnic wear. Footwear is a popular category of men’s wear that is gaining a telling demand in the market. Men’s wear also differs according to culture where products right from clothing to footwear show pronounced differences and variations.

Competitive Landscape

The global menswear market marks the presence of top players such as Kering S.A., LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., and Gap Inc. All of these players are envisaged to remain active in the rise of the global men’s wear market.

NB: Apart from the aforementioned companies, the report studies other leading ones including Hugo Boss AG, Nike Inc., and PVH Corp.

