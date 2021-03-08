Menstrual Cups Market Insights 2020: Growth, Vendors, Shares, Drivers, Challenges with Forecast to 2027

Report Title: Menstrual Cups Market in 2020: Global Industry Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Future Trends, Segmentation, Demands and Top Players Updates by Forecast to 2027

Introduction, A menstrual cup is a revolutionary product in the women hygiene market introduced as an alternative to sanitary napkins or tampons to be used during menstruation. It is eco-friendly and does not cause toxic syndrome or vaginal dryness as it is made from 100% medical grade silicone. , The menstrual cups market can be driven by increasing women population in developed and developing countries, increasing cost of pads and tampons, benefits of cups over pads and tampons, and increasing government funding and campaigns. Menstrual cup, a next-generation female hygiene product, helps in leakage free menstrual days. The increasing women population residing in developing and developed economies is driving the growth of the market, as women in developing and developed countries are aware of menstrual cleanliness. According to the United Nations, the world’s population in 2015 was estimated to be 7.3 billion people, which comprised 3.6 billion women and 3.7 billion men worldwide. This vast women population is paving a growth for the menstrual cups market., Similarly, according to the UN, currently, 83% of the global population live in developing regions, and that share is increasing. This increasing population residing in developed areas drives the menstrual cup market as people tend to be aware of the importance of menstrual hygiene., The global menstrual cups market is segmented based on product, distribution channel, and type., Based on the product, the market is further segmented into reusable menstrual cups and disposable menstrual cups. , Based on type, the market is segmented into round, hollow, flat, and pointy., Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into online stores and retail outlets., The global menstrual cups market is estimated at USD 1231.65 million in 2017 growing with a CAGR of 3.50 % over the forecast period

Key Players: –

Lunette, The Keeper, Inc., Diva International Inc., Vcup, Anigan, MeLuna, LADYCUP, FemCap, Inc, Ruby Life Ltd., IRISANA S.A., Yuuki, LENA

Target Audience

Menstrual Cups manufacturers

Menstrual Cups Suppliers

Menstrual Cups companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

