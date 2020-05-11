MEMS Gyroscope Market Size Will Escalate Rapidly in the Near Future With Key Player, Regions, Manufacturers Analysis, and Specification, Cost Analysis, Price and Gross Margin by 2024

Market Overview

The global MEMS gyroscope market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.48% during the forecast period 2019-2024. MEMS gyroscopes are incorporated in several electronic devices such as digital camcorders, video cameras, digital cameras, personal media players, notebook PCs, and video games.

– The gyroscope market is dominantly driven by increased defence expenditure occurring at a global level. According to government organisation SIPRI global military spending remains very high at USD 1.7 trillion. With increased expenditure, they are well versed to adopt the latest technology in order to enhance efficiency.

– There has been an increased proliferation of mobile devices. MEMS gyroscope facilitates in the high level of motion sensing accuracy required in smartphones. Thus, the increased demand for smartphone is positively impacting the adoption rate of MEMS gyroscope sensors.

Scope of the Report

Traditional spinning gyroscopes work on the basis that a spinning object that is tilted perpendicularly to the direction of the spin will have a precession. The precession keeps the device oriented in a vertical direction so the angle relative to the reference surface can be measured.

Key Market Trends

Automotive and Aerospace Sector is Expected to Hold the Major Market Share

– Vehicle dynamic control (VDC) system consists of a gyroscope, a low-g accelerometer, and wheel-speed sensors at each wheel (the ABS can also use the wheel-speed sensors). Wheel speed is measured, and the predicted turn rate of the car is compared with that measured by the gyroscope.

– Rollover detection systems use a gyroscope to detect the roll rate. An accelerometer reading vertical acceleration (Z axis) is also required because large roll angles can be encountered in banked curves with no possibility of a rollover.

– Navigation system relies on compass and GPS information when the system is first started. The direction of travel is then matched up with map data to give the system more certainty regarding direction. With the ing adoption of GPS navigation systems, customers are most likely to shift to Gyroscope powered GPS in order to get accurate readings.

North America is Expected to Hold the Major Market Share

– North America is the geographic area where the gyroscope technologies are more developed. Driven by government regulations of safety and emissions, the introduction of high-end options in modern vehicles by major automobile manufacturers and consumer demand for safety, comfort, infotainment applications and fuel efficiency, automotive electronics content per vehicle is on the rise. As the electronics content is increasing in automobiles, the number of automotive sensors used in vehicles is also increasing.

– Primarily, the government regulations in North America drives demand for automobile safety features that range from passive to integrated active and passive safety systems. These developments are driving increased demand for applications such as tire pressure monitoring, electronic stability control, occupant detection, and advanced driver assistant systems.

– MEMS Gyroscope has enabled exciting applications in portable devices including optical image stabilization for camera performance improvement, the user interface for additional features and ease of use, and gaming for more exciting entertainment. As North America is the biggest market for consumer electronics, the adoption rate of MEMS gyroscope is expected to follow the same trend.

Competitive Landscape

The MEMS gyroscope market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. Manufacturers are coming up with innovative features in order to gain a competitive advantage. They are marketing their products with specific features to attract customers.

– February 2019 – Bosch Sensortec launches ideation community to foster and accelerate innovative IOT applications. Bosch Sensortec further invites anyone interested in learning about the new community to visit the Bosch Booth at embedded world in Nuremberg.

– January 2019 – At CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, Bosch Sensortec announced the BMI270, an ultra-low power smart Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) specifically targeted at wearable applications. It offers a strongly improved accelerometer offset and sensitivity performance, enabled by the newest Bosch MEMS process technology.

