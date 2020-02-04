Membrane Filters in Bottle Water Market Size, Share, Demand, Financial Overview, Key Developments, Swot Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report presents the worldwide Membrane Filters in Bottle Water market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.
Top Companies in the Global Membrane Filters in Bottle Water Market:
The following manufacturers are covered:
SUEZ (GE Water)
Asahi Kasei
Toray
Microdyn-Nadir
Koch Membrane Systems
Mitsubishi Rayon
Evoqua
3M Company
Pentair(X-Flow)
Synder Filtration
Toyobo
KUBOTA
Litree
Sumitomo Electric Industries
BASF(inge GmbH)
Origin Water
Tianjin MOTIMO
DOWDuPont
Parker Hannifin
Nitto Denko Corporation
Zhaojin Motian
Pall Corporation
CITIC Envirotech
Canpure
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Cellulose Acetate
Cellulose Nitrate (Collodion)
Polyamide (Nylon)
Polycarbonate
Polypropylene
Polytetrafluoroethylene
Ceramic Membrane
Metal Membrane
Molecular Sieve Composite Membrane
Glass Membrane
Segment by Application
Pure Water
Carbonated Drinks
Fruit Juice Drinks
Vegetable Juice Drinks
Tea
Honey Water
Other
