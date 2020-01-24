Medium Voltage Transformers to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2019-2028

In 2029, the Medium Voltage Transformers market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Medium Voltage Transformers market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Medium Voltage Transformers market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Medium Voltage Transformers market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Medium Voltage Transformers market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Medium Voltage Transformers market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Medium Voltage Transformers market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

major players in the market is another trend which is projected to drive the worldwide market for medium voltage transformers. Prominent market participants are investing heavily in T&D, which is intended to implement new features in regional electrification. The introduction of new technologies to their products is further fuelling the demand of medium voltage transformers in the global market.

Railway electrification is the reigning trend in the APEJ market of medium voltage transformers. The government of India is planning to make huge investments on numerous projects, such as Revised Accelerated Power Development and Reform Program and Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Vidyutikaran Yojna, for establishing new power grids to provide electricity in the rural areas of the country. Also, the government is focussing on installing new transmission lines and transformers in order to create a national grid, known as \’Transmission Super Highways\’, which will interconnect all the five regions of India — Northern, Southern, Eastern, Western and North-Eastern. The growing infrastructure and electrification in the region will also increase the demand for medium voltage transformers.

Industrial application segment is anticipated to create incremental $ opportunity of more than US$ 2,700 Mn over the forecast period

In terms of value, the industrial segment is anticipated to be valued at more than US$ 4,800 Mn by 2017 end. This segment is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% and reach a value of more than US$ 7,750 Mn by 2027 end.

