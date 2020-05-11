Medical Tourism Market Showing Impressive Growth : NTT Medical Center Tokyo, SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL., UZ Leuven, ADITYA BIRLA HEALTH SERVICES LTD.

Customer requirement has been kept into focus while preparing this professional and exhaustive Medical Tourism Market research report. A team of industry experts, talented researchers, innovative forecasters and knowledgeable analysts work with full dedication to endow clients with the quality research. Medical Tourism Market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are considered while generating this Medical Tourism Market report.

The medical tourism market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 22% to reach USD 269.54 billion by 2028. Availability of benefits such as better healthcare, latest technologies, innovative medicines, modern devices, better hospitality and personalized care are the main market drivers of this market.

The global medical tourism market witnessed a flat growth in the past few years but sustained due to high cost of medical treatment in developed countries such as US and UK in fact, most of the outbound medical tourists are from North America and Europe.

The major players in medical tourism market are Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Fortis Healthcare, Asian Heart Institute, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, NTT Medical Center Tokyo, SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL., UZ Leuven, ADITYA BIRLA HEALTH SERVICES LTD.

With respect to mega trends or macro factors fueling the growth of the global medical tourism market are the population growth, urbanization, and easy access to popular medical tourism destinations.

The Market is segmented based on Treatment Type

Dental Treatment, Cosmetic Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopedic Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment,Orthopedic Treatment, Neurological Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Fertility Treatment

