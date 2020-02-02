Medical Tourism Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co.KGaA, Anadolu Medical Center, Fortis Hospital India, Clemenceau, Prince Court Medical Centre

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Medical Tourism Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Medical Tourism market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Medical Tourism market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Medical Tourism players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Medical Tourism industry situations. According to the research, the Medical Tourism market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Medical Tourism market.

Global Medical Tourism Market was valued at USD 16.73 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 28.86 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.07% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Medical Tourism Market include:

Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co.KGaA

Anadolu Medical Center

Fortis Hospital India

Clemenceau

Prince Court Medical Centre

Carolina Medical Center

Bumrungrad International Hospital