Medical Robots Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by2017 – 2025

Market Potential

Curexo Inc., a Korea-based manufacturer of medical devices and an importer of surgical robots, has recently acquired medical robots division of Hyundai Heavy Industries for a sum of 11.1 billion won (approximately $9.9 million). With this, Curexo intends to lead the regional medical robots market by expanding its product portfolio by including robots for the purpose of rehabilitation, patient care, and other healthcare operations. The leading shipbuilding company will become the second largest shareholder of Curexo with a significant stake of 6.7%. Previously, the shipbuilder has developed medical robots for a variety of tasks such as patient-handling, endovascular therapies robots, and orthopedic surgeries.

In an another encouraging market development that will spur the investment to the development of medical robots, Myomo Inc., a orthotics and prosthetics service company based in Massachusetts, has recently announced a crowdfunding campaign through an online brokerage which will enable it to sell shares in an initial public offering (IPO). The start-up, founded in 2004, actively markets braces and other similar medical devices for people suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. The issuance of IPO will allow a large number of individual investors—ordinary and institutional investors—participate in IPOs. As a result, the medical device manufacturer hopes to raise a whopping sum of $15 million before it begins trading on NYSE by the end of April, 2017.

Medical Robots Market: Regional Outlook

North America is a prominent market for medical robots. Europe and Asia Pacific markets contribute significant shares in the global medical robots market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register an impressive CAGR along the forecast period. The spiraling demand for medical robots is driven by staggering rise in the number of regulatory approvals of robots to be used in various medical areas in Japan. In addition, the increasing prevalence of various cancer types in China, and growing popularity of robotic-assisted procedures in hospitals in India are expected to fuel the market. Furthermore, the increasing collaborations between various stakeholders in emerging nations of Asia has propelled the regional market.

Medical Robots Market: Competitive Analysis

The global medical robots market is highly competitive and fragmented with the presence of several small and medium- scale companies competing against each other and with a handful of large players. Among the intense rivalry, major players eyeing a significant share in this market include Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Mazor Robotics Ltd., Stryker Corporation, Hocoma AG, Hansen Medical Inc., Omnicell, Inc., Accuray Incorporated, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., and Kirby Lester LLC.

