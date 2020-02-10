Medical Robots Market Statistics And Research Analysis Released In Latest Report 2020| Intuitive Surgical, Mazor Robotics, Stryker

QY Research offers its latest report on the Global Medical Robots Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026 that includes comprehensive analysis on a range of subjects such as competition, segmentation, regional expansion, and market dynamics.

Some of the Major key players operating in this Report are: Intuitive Surgical, Mazor Robotics, Stryker, Hansen Medical, Rewalk, TOYOTA, Accuray, Kirbylester, EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS, Aesynt, ARXIUM, Aethon, RIKEN, Yaskawa, Fraunhofer, IRobot, Cyberoye

The report has covered exhaustive assessment of the current scenario and future progress of the Global Medical Robots industry . Additionally, it has touched upon aspects such as drivers, challenges, opportunities, trends, and developments pertaining to the global Medical Robots production. These projections have been obtained from research methodologies such as PESTLE analysis, SWOT analysis, and PORTER’s Five Forces.

The report focuses on the micro- and macro-economic factors that are anticipated to impact the growth of the industry positively. The report has also shed light on Medical Robots sales, production, demand, consumption, and gross margin. Moreover, challenges and limitations that the business is likely to face in the forthcoming years are mapped in the report.

To understand the structure, the report has segregated the global Medical Robots Market into segments comprising product type, vertical, and application. The study is done based on CAGR, share, size, production, and consumption. Besides, the report has offered region-wise analysis, wherein prospective regions and respective countries are studied. This information will act as an effective tool for the global Medical Robots players to recognize the promising areas and make effective investments in the coming future.

This report includes the following Leading Players & we can also add the other companies as you want:

Market Segment by Type

Surgical robot, Rehabilitation robot, Pharmacy automation robot, Other

Market Segment by Application

Hospitals, Rehabilitation centers, Pharmacy, Research institutions, etc.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Medical Robots Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Medical Robots Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Surgical robot

1.3.3 Rehabilitation robot

1.3.4 Pharmacy automation robot

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Medical Robots Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hospitals

1.4.3 Rehabilitation centers

1.4.4 Pharmacy, Research institutions, etc.

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Medical Robots Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Medical Robots Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Medical Robots Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Medical Robots Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Medical Robots Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Medical Robots Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Medical Robots Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Medical Robots Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Medical Robots Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Medical Robots Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Medical Robots Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Medical Robots Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Medical Robots Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Medical Robots Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Medical Robots Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Medical Robots Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Medical Robots Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Medical Robots as of 2019)

3.4 Global Medical Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Medical Robots Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Medical Robots Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Medical Robots Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Medical Robots Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Medical Robots Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Medical Robots Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Medical Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Medical Robots Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Medical Robots Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Medical Robots Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Medical Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Medical Robots Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Medical Robots Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Medical Robots Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Medical Robots Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Medical Robots Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Medical Robots Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Medical Robots Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Medical Robots Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Medical Robots Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Medical Robots Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Medical Robots Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Medical Robots Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Medical Robots Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Medical Robots Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Medical Robots Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Medical Robots Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Medical Robots Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Medical Robots Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Medical Robots Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Medical Robots Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Medical Robots Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Medical Robots Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Medical Robots Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Medical Robots Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Medical Robots Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Medical Robots Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Medical Robots Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Medical Robots Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Medical Robots Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Medical Robots Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Medical Robots Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Medical Robots Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Medical Robots Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Robots Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Robots Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Medical Robots Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Intuitive Surgical

8.1.1 Intuitive Surgical Corporation Information

8.1.2 Intuitive Surgical Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Intuitive Surgical Medical Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Medical Robots Products and Services

8.1.5 Intuitive Surgical SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Intuitive Surgical Recent Developments

8.2 Mazor Robotics

8.2.1 Mazor Robotics Corporation Information

8.2.2 Mazor Robotics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Mazor Robotics Medical Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Medical Robots Products and Services

8.2.5 Mazor Robotics SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Mazor Robotics Recent Developments

8.3 Stryker

8.3.1 Stryker Corporation Information

8.3.2 Stryker Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Stryker Medical Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Medical Robots Products and Services

8.3.5 Stryker SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Stryker Recent Developments

8.4 Hansen Medical

8.4.1 Hansen Medical Corporation Information

8.4.2 Hansen Medical Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Hansen Medical Medical Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Medical Robots Products and Services

8.4.5 Hansen Medical SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Hansen Medical Recent Developments

8.5 Rewalk

8.5.1 Rewalk Corporation Information

8.5.2 Rewalk Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Rewalk Medical Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Medical Robots Products and Services

8.5.5 Rewalk SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Rewalk Recent Developments

8.6 TOYOTA

8.6.1 TOYOTA Corporation Information

8.6.3 TOYOTA Medical Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.3 TOYOTA Medical Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Medical Robots Products and Services

8.6.5 TOYOTA SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 TOYOTA Recent Developments

8.7 Accuray

8.7.1 Accuray Corporation Information

8.7.2 Accuray Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Accuray Medical Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Medical Robots Products and Services

8.7.5 Accuray SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Accuray Recent Developments

8.8 Kirbylester

8.8.1 Kirbylester Corporation Information

8.8.2 Kirbylester Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Kirbylester Medical Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Medical Robots Products and Services

8.8.5 Kirbylester SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Kirbylester Recent Developments

8.9 EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS

8.9.1 EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS Corporation Information

8.9.2 EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS Medical Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Medical Robots Products and Services

8.9.5 EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS Recent Developments

8.10 Aesynt

8.10.1 Aesynt Corporation Information

8.10.2 Aesynt Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Aesynt Medical Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Medical Robots Products and Services

8.10.5 Aesynt SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Aesynt Recent Developments

8.11 ARXIUM

8.11.1 ARXIUM Corporation Information

8.11.2 ARXIUM Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 ARXIUM Medical Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Medical Robots Products and Services

8.11.5 ARXIUM SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 ARXIUM Recent Developments

8.12 Aethon

8.12.1 Aethon Corporation Information

8.12.2 Aethon Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Aethon Medical Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Medical Robots Products and Services

8.12.5 Aethon SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Aethon Recent Developments

8.13 RIKEN

8.13.1 RIKEN Corporation Information

8.13.2 RIKEN Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 RIKEN Medical Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Medical Robots Products and Services

8.13.5 RIKEN SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 RIKEN Recent Developments

8.14 Yaskawa

8.14.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information

8.14.2 Yaskawa Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Yaskawa Medical Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Medical Robots Products and Services

8.14.5 Yaskawa SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Yaskawa Recent Developments

8.15 Fraunhofer

8.15.1 Fraunhofer Corporation Information

8.15.2 Fraunhofer Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Fraunhofer Medical Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Medical Robots Products and Services

8.15.5 Fraunhofer SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Fraunhofer Recent Developments

8.16 IRobot

8.16.1 IRobot Corporation Information

8.16.2 IRobot Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 IRobot Medical Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Medical Robots Products and Services

8.16.5 IRobot SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 IRobot Recent Developments

8.17 Cyberoye

8.17.1 Cyberoye Corporation Information

8.17.2 Cyberoye Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.17.3 Cyberoye Medical Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Medical Robots Products and Services

8.17.5 Cyberoye SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 Cyberoye Recent Developments

9 Medical Robots Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Medical Robots Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Medical Robots Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Medical Robots Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Medical Robots Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Medical Robots Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Medical Robots Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Medical Robots Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Medical Robots Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Medical Robots Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Medical Robots Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Medical Robots Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Medical Robots Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Medical Robots Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Robots Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Robots Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Medical Robots Sales Channels

11.2.2 Medical Robots Distributors

11.3 Medical Robots Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

