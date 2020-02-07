Medical Robots Market Analysis 2020 Along with Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Hocoma AG, Mazor Robotics Ltd. | Forecast till 2027

The latest inclusion of the Medical Robots Market 2027 report by The Insight Partners is targeted to deliver actionable insights into the existing Medical Robots industry on the basis of Types, Applications, and End-User. The Medical Robots Market study carefully captures the strategies adopted by top market players during the forecast period.

The Medical Robots Market was valued at US$ 5,740.8 in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 28,776.5 MN in 2025. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 22.3% from 2017-2025.

In our study of the medical robots market is segmented into three major segments such as product, application, and end user. The product segment is divided into surgical robots, rehabilitation robots, non-invasive radiosurgery robots, hospital & pharmacy robots and others. The application segment consists of laparoscopy, neurology, orthopedics, gynecology, urology, cardiology and others. Similarly, the end user is classified as hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

Leading Companies:

1.Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

2. Stryker Corporation

3. Hocoma AG

4. Mazor Robotics Ltd.

5. Hansen Medical, Inc. (Auris Surgical Robotics)

6. Accuray Incorporated.

7. Omnicell, Inc.

8. Arxium

9. EKSO Bionics Holdings, Inc.

10. Kirby Lester, LLC

The robots are designed to assist surgeons during the surgical procedures. However, the medical robots are majorly used for surgical producers, there are different types of medical robots. The types of the medical robots include surgical robots, rehabilitation robots, hospital & pharmacy robots and more. The targeted stakeholders for the medical robots market reports include suppliers and distributors of medical robot systems medical robots and related device manufacturing companies, hospitals and diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgery centers and others.

The medical robots market in different regions is analyzed by the PEST analysis and the SWOT analysis is provided for the profiled companies in our scope of study. For instance, the PEST analysis of the North America region contain political factor – government efforts to utilize the medical robotic in US, the economic factor – reimbursements plans, social factor – robotic surgeries serves advantages to patients, and the technological factor – rise in the developments. Thus, the report provides all the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends that are impacting the growth of the medical robots in the forecasted period.

