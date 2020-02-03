Medical Recruitment Market By Top Brands, Trends And Demand 2019 To 2027 -Business News

The Global Medical Recruitment market study focuses major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets and materials, capacities and technologies, and on the changing structure.

The global Medical Recruitment Market is expected to reach US$ 11,435.1 Mn in 2027 from US$ 8,684.50 Mn in 2018. The medical recruitment market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019-2027.

The market is driven by the factors such as, rising numbers of healthcare centers, rising developments in the healthcare industry, and rapidly growing geriatric population. On the other hand, factor such challenges to place immigrants in countries is the challenging factors for the growth of the market.

The healthcare industry has been witnessing rapid transformations during the previous years. Various technological advancements have been witnessed in the industry. Countries across the globe have been preferring advanced technologies in healthcare. With a need for better healthcare facilities, Technology-Enabled Care (TEC) solutions are being preferred to in the healthcare systems in the emerging economies. The increase in ageing population, incidences of chronic illnesses and pediatric care are the primary factors driving the growth of healthcare sector.

There has been a significant increase in the healthcare expenditure during the previous years. As per World Bank, Healthcare expenditure accounts for 9.94% of global GDP. In the United States, 17.1% of its GDP is committed to the industry, whereas in Latin America, HC expenditures account for only 7.24%, with Brazil at 8.3%, and Mexico at 6.3%.

Whereas the healthcare expenditure per capita was 11.3%, 9.1%, 5.6%, and 4.7% in Germany, UK, China, and India, respectively during the year 2017. The above stated factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry at the global level. Thus, owing to the above-mentioned factors it is expected that the market is likely to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period.

Medical Recruitment – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Global Medical Recruitment Market – By Candidature

Health Professional

Health Information Technicians

Biological & Medical Scientists

Medical Social Workers

Medical Representatives

Others

By Global Medical Recruitment Market – By Service

managed services

recruitment services

specialist care services

homecare services

others

By Global Medical Recruitment Market – Primary and Secondary Sources

Association of American Medical Colleges

American Hospital Association

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Federation Francaise Des Industries De Sante

Others

Table of Contents:

Introduction Global Medical Recruitment Market – Key Takeaways Research Methodology Global Medical Recruitment– Market Landscape Global Medical Recruitment Market – Key Industry Dynamics Medical Recruitment Market – Global Analysis Global Medical Recruitment Market Analysis – By Candidature Global Medical Recruitment Market Analysis– By Services Medical Recruitment Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 Regional Analysis Medical Recruitment Market– Industry Landscape Medical Recruitment Market–Key Company Profiles Appendix

