Medical Panel PC Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Share, by Product, Top Players, Types, Key Regions and Applications and 2025 Forecast
In this report, Global Medical Panel PC Market will reach 358.72 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 6.04%. The Global Medical Panel PC market was valued at 267.56 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 358.72 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.04% during 2017-2022. Medical Panel PC is a self-contained computer taking the form of a screen, sometimes a touchscreen. Such a device can be installed on a computer cart, mounted on an arm in an operating room or in a similar configuration. Some are DICOM-compatible for the display of medical imagery.
The classification of Medical Panel PC includes < 15 Inch, 15-17 Inch, 17-21 Inch, 21-24 Inch and others. The proportion of 17-21 Inch in 2016 is about 33.42%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016. Medical Panel PC is widely used in Hospitals, Clinics, and other fields. The most proportion of Medical Panel PC is Hospitals, and the proportion in 2016 is 57%. The trend of Hospitals is stable.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share 36% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 27%. Market competition is not intense. Advantech, Cybernet, Kontron, Onyx Healthcare, Avalue, Rein Medical, ARBOR, etc. are the leaders of the industry.
The market size in terms of revenue (USD) and production is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints). The worldwide market for Medical Panel PCmarket will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% 2021-2026.
Global Medical Panel PC market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Advantech
Cybernet
Kontron
Onyx Healthcare
Avalue
Rein Medical
ARBOR
IEI
Flytech
AXIOMTEK
Athena Medical
ADLINK
ACL
Datalux
Wincomm
TEGUAR Computers
Comark
Baaske Medical
Portwell
Devlin Medical
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
< 15 Inch
15-17 Inch
17-21 Inch
21-24 Inch
Others
On the basis on the end users-applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications-end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Medical Panel PC for each application, including
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Medical Panel PC in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
