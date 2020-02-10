Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Segments & Forecast to 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market is accounted for $16.52 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $32.21 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors fueling the market are rapid developments in nonwovens production technology, growth in focus toward preventing hospital acquired infections (HAIs), and improvement in healthcare infrastructure and services. However, threat of substitutes such as woven products and the increase in popularity of less-invasive surgeries are hindering the market growth of medical nonwoven disposables market.

Medical Nonwoven Disposables are the products which are used in the healthcare field. These products are gaining importance over the woven products because they offer resistance to contamination and provide better hygiene conditions.

Based on Material, Rayon segment is expected to grow as Rayon is a manufactured fiber made from regenerated cellulose fiber. Types and grades of rayon can imitate the feel and texture of natural fibers such as silk, wool, cotton, and linen. The types that resemble silk are often called artificial silk. Since rayon is manufactured from naturally occurring polymers, it is not considered to be synthetic.

By Geography, North America region is likely to have a huge demand due to the Increase in mergers & acquisitions and technological advancements as these are the major factors boosting the growth of the medical nonwoven disposables market in North America.

Some of the key players in Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables market are Ahlstrom Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Covidien, Cypress Medical Products, Domtar Corporation, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Freudenberg Nonwovens, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, MRK healthcare Pvt. Ltd, Polymer Group, Inc., Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget and UniCharm Corporation.

Materials Covered:

• Acetate

• Acrylic

• Polyamides & Polyesters

• Polyethylene

• Polypropylene

• Rayon

• Other Materials

Products Covered:

• Hygiene

• Incontinence Products

• Surgical Nonwoven Products

• Wound Dressings

End Users Covered:

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Clinics

• Consumer & Home Health Care

• Hospitals

• Nursing Homes

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

