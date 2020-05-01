Medical Membranes Market Analysis, Share, Growth Trends, Top Players, Types, Key Regions, Applications, Opportunities, Industry Overview & Forecast Research Report 2020-2026

Global Medical Membranes Market is valued approximately USD 2.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.2% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Medical Membranes are created synthetically for separation purposes in the healthcare industry. These have major use in sterile filtration, venting & gas filtration, pre-filtration, sample preparation and infusion therapy. It provides superior flow and fast filtration rate in aqueous solution to filter out bacteria, fine particles, and fungi. The increasing demand for high-purity selective separation, increasing number of End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) patients and expanding healthcare and pharmaceutical industries has led the adoption of Medical Membranes across the forecast period. Also, increasing use of medical membrane in hemodialysis and pharmaceutical filtration is expected to fuel the demand for Medical Membranes.

The regional analysis of global Medical Membranes market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to availability of better medical facilities, increasing awareness among the people, high adoption of the innovative products and increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disorder among the population. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing population along with presence of large population prone to various chronic and infectious diseases and increasing manufacturing facilities to meet increasing demand from end users would create lucrative growth prospects for the Medical Membranes market across Asia-Pacific region.

Market player included in this report are:

Pall Corporation (US)

Merck Millipore (US)

3M (US)

Sartorius (Germany)

Koch Membrane Systems (US)

Asahi Kasei (Japan)

GE Healthcare (US)

L. Gore & Associates (US)

Nipro Corporation

Amniox

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

PSU & PESU

PVDF

PTFE

PP

Modified Acrylics

Others

By Process Technology:

Ultrafiltration

Microfiltration

Nanofiltration

Others

By Application:

Pharmaceutical Filtration

Haemodialysis

Drug Delivery

IV Infusion & Sterile Filtration

Others

By Region : North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Contents

Global Medical Membranes Market by Demand, Type, Size, Applications, Share, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast to 2019-2026

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Global Medical Membranes Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3 Global Medical Membranes Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global Medical Membranes Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Medical Membranes Market, by Material

Chapter 6 Global Medical Membranes Market, by Process Technology

Chapter 7 Global Medical Membranes Market, by Application

Chapter 8 Global Medical Membranes Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 10 Research Process