Medical Laser Fibers Market to Reflect a Holistic Expansion During 2020-2027 by Clarion Medical Technologies, Lumenis, biolitec AG, BD, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Cook

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global medical laser fibers market is expected to reach US$ 1,438.65 Mn in 2027 from US$ 565.61 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% Till -2027.

Key Competitors In Market are Clarion Medical Technologies, Lumenis, biolitec AG, BD, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Cook, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG,Richard Wolf GmbH ,IPG Photonics Corporation

Strategic Insights

Product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions were observed as the most adopted strategy in global medical laser fibers market industry. For instance, in May 2015, Olympus unveiled five of its products in the urology division, including the 200 Series Laser Fiber. Other products included, GLIDEWIRE Hydrophilic Coated Urologic Guidewire, ShockPulse- SE, UltraTrack Hybrid Guidewire, and UroPass Access Sheath full portfolio. The enhanced product line up is expected to enhance healthcare reforms such as increased quality of care, decreased costs, and enhanced patient satisfaction.

Market segmentation:

Medical Laser Fibers Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type (Reusable Laser Fibers and Disposable Laser Fibers), Application (Urology, Ophthalmology, Cardiovascular, Respiratory, Neurology, and Other Applications) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

