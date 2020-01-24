Medical Imaging Software Market Industry Shares Report Analysis 2017 – 2025

Global Medical Imaging Software Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Medical Imaging Software industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=2300&source=atm

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Medical Imaging Software as well as some small players.

Key Trends

Continuous modernization of analog imaging systems to computed radiography systems across hospitals and other diagnostic centers is a key factor propelling the medical imaging software market. The development of cost-effective solutions such as retrofit kits for large-scale conversion of analog X-ray systems to digital systems has boosted the market. The demand for point-of-care ultrasound equipment for disease diagnosis in home-based settings has stimulated the demand for imaging software.

The advent of automation solutions for effective storage and communications of patients’ data across different clinical settings is anticipated to fuel the demand from the global medical imaging software market in the coming years. The growing popularity of mobile and cloud-based medical imaging systems for real-time visualization has bolstered the demand for advanced imaging software. Furthermore, the launch of solutions compatible across a range of medical imaging equipment is expected to create exciting opportunities for developers and vendors in the global medical imaging software market.

Global Medical Imaging Software Market: Market Potential

The launch of customizable imaging solutions catering to specific imaging needs of a large number of healthcare providers has expanded the horizon of the medical imaging software market, leading to transformative effects in the healthcare industry.

Novarad, a U.S.-based provider of medical imaging software solutions, collaborated in March, 2017 with Microsoft to develop a cutting-edge technology by combining its imaging software with HoloLens—the augmented reality glasses developed by the technology giant. The high-end technology, not yet released to consumers, will enable clinicians, especially surgeons, to create 3D holograms of MRI scans, CT scans, and X-rays. The scanned images of patients are uploaded to the cloud platform for doctors and surgeons to easily access them through HoloLens’s built-in computer. These holograms can then be superimposed on patients to provide enhanced visualization to surgeons during operations. Dr. Steve Cvetko, Director of R&D at Novarad and Dr. Wendell Gibby, the founder of the company, opine that the combined technology platform will significantly boost clinical and surgical outcomes. They are working intensively to patent the technology and efforts are ongoing to get it approved by the U.S. FDA to expand its potential. The augmented reality technology platform, believe the developers, will further prove beneficial to new doctors and medical students who want to witness surgeries at close quarters.

Global Medical Imaging Software Market: Regional Outlook

The Americas are a prominent market for medical imaging software and are anticipated to offer lucrative avenues over the forecast period. Spiraling revenue from leading players in various countries such as the U.S. and significant technological advances in medical imaging devices, particularly automation, are expected to propel this regional market. Furthermore, the robust medical infrastructure in the U.S. and the soaring popularity of minimally invasive surgical processes are anticipated to bolster the demand for medical imaging software in the Americas.

Global Medical Imaging Software Market: Competitive Analysis

Several players are forming collaborations with various technology companies and medical device manufacturers to launch innovative solutions in order to consolidate their market shares in major regions. Companies vying for a significant share in the medical imaging software market include Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Esaote SpA, IBA Dosimetry, GE Healthcare, Carestream Health, and Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=2300&source=atm

Important Key questions answered in Medical Imaging Software market report:

What will the market growth rate, Overview, and Analysis by Type of Medical Imaging Software in 2024?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Medical Imaging Software market?

What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?

Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Medical Imaging Software market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.

Who are the key manufacturers in space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin, and Market Share

What are the opportunities and threats faced by manufacturers in the global market?

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=2300&source=atm

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Medical Imaging Software product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Medical Imaging Software , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Medical Imaging Software in 2019 and 2015.

Chapter 3, the Medical Imaging Software competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Medical Imaging Software breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 12, Medical Imaging Software market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Medical Imaging Software sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.