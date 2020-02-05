Medical Imaging Market 2019, Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by 2023

In 2018, the market size of Medical Imaging Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Medical Imaging.

This report studies the global market size of Medical Imaging, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Medical Imaging Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Medical Imaging history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Medical Imaging market, the following companies are covered:

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is broad and covers various types of products available in the medical imaging instruments market and potential application sectors across various industries. The medical imaging instruments market is broken down into product types such as X-ray systems, ultrasound devices, MRI, CT and nuclear imaging. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each product type, technologies, application and end users with estimated valued derived from the revenue of manufacturers total revenues.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional medical imaging instrument market. It explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global medical imaging instruments market and current trends within the industry. An analysis of the regulatory scenario that governs the medical imaging industry is also included in the scope of this report.

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global medical imaging instruments market.

Report Includes:

– 101 data tables and 108 additional tables

– Country specific data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Middle East, Africa and Latin America

– Detailed description of innovative imaging modalities such as mammography and 3D ultrasonic holography

– Identification of research areas for biomedical imaging and applications of biophotonics and biomedical imaging in research

– Comparative study of focused ultrasound with an ideal surgical tool and study challenges that need to be addressed in global medical imaging instruments market to achieve fiscal succes

– Identification of various strategies adopted by market players to enhance their market position, including expansion, product launch, acquisition and merger, innovation, partnership and joint venture

– Company profiles of major players in the market, including Agfa Healthcare, Boston Scientific, Bruker Corp., Canon, Inc. and GE Healthcare”

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Medical Imaging product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Medical Imaging, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Medical Imaging in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Medical Imaging competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Medical Imaging breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Medical Imaging market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Medical Imaging sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.