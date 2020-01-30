Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Structure up to 2027 – Hitachi, Ltd,Hologic, Inc,Koninklijke Philips N.V,General Electric Company.

The latest inclusion of the Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market 2027 report by The Insight Partners is targeted to deliver actionable insights into the existing Medical Imaging Equipment Services industry on the basis of Types, Application, and End-user. The Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market study carefully captures the strategies adopted by top market players during the forecast period.

Medical Imaging is the technique and process that creates visual representations of the interior of a body for clinical analysis and medical intervention. It also establishes a database of normal anatomy and physiology to make it possible to identify abnormalities.

This market research report provides a comprehensive picture on "Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market", from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases.

The Medical Imaging Equipment Services market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as technological upgrades, growing demand for medical imaging, medical tourism and an improved healthcare infra-structure. Nevertheless, reduced profit margin is expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Top Players:

Hitachi, Ltd,Hologic, Inc,Koninklijke Philips N.V,General Electric Company,Shimadzu Corporation,Siemens Healthineers AG,Canon Inc,ONEX Corporation,Universal Hospital Services, Inc,Althea Group

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Medical Imaging Equipment Services market.

The Global Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market is segmented on the basis of service type, service providers, modality and end-user. Based on service type the market is segmented into equipment removal & relocation, equipment repair & maintenance, refurbished systems, technical training and software upgrades. Based on service provider the market is segmented into Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Independent Service Organizations. Based on modality the market is segmented into Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), ultrasound, x-ray and others. Based on end user the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Medical Imaging Equipment Services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Medical Imaging Equipment Services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

