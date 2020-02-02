Medical Image Management Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Mckesson Corporation, General Electric (GE) Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Merge Healthcare Incorporated (Acquired By IBM Corporation), AGFA-Gevaert Group (AGFA)

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Medical Image Management Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Medical Image Management market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Medical Image Management market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Medical Image Management players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Medical Image Management industry situations. According to the research, the Medical Image Management market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Medical Image Management market.

Global medical image management Market was valued at USD 4.19 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 7.14 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2016 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Medical Image Management Market include:

Mckesson Corporation

General Electric (GE) Company

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Merge Healthcare Incorporated (Acquired By IBM Corporation)

AGFA-Gevaert Group (AGFA)

Philips Healthcare (A Subsidiary of Royal Philips Electronics)

Siemens Healthcare (A Division of Siemens AG)

Carestream Health

(A Subsidiary of Onex Corporation)

Bridgehead Software