Medical Grade Silicone Market: In-Depth Qualitative Insights And Historical Data

Metric reports Details Historical years of the market 2013-2019 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2020-2027 Forecast units Billion (USD) Covered segments Type, application, regions, competitive Report cover Revenue forecasts, share of the company, competitive scenario, growth factors and recent and future trends The regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.) The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Top Key Manufacturers 3M Company, Albright Technologies, Elkem Silicone, Dow Corning, FMI LLC, Momentive, Nusil Technology LLC, Primasil Silicones Limited, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., and Wacker Chemie AG.

Detailed Segmentation: Global Medical Grade Silicone Market, By Product Type:

Elastomers



High Consistency Rubber





Liquid Silicone Rubber



Gels



Soft Skin Adhesives



Medical Adhesives



Pressure Sensitive Adhesives



Medical Coatings



Hydrophobic





Hydrophilic



Others

Global Medical Grade Silicone Market, By Application:

Contact Lenses



Medical Devices



Medical Electronics, Device Assemblies & Fittings





Medical Rings and Gaskets





Catheters





Medical Tubes





Miscellaneous Accessories



Medical Tapes



Drug Delivery





Component Joining





Personal Hygiene





Wound Care



Orthopedic Components



Prosthetics



Limbs





Implants



Others