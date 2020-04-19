Medical Grade Silicone Market: Growth Opportunities & Technology Developments by 2024

Global Medical Grade Silicone Market: General Description

Medical grade silicone is used in implantable and disposable medical devices which require high performance and safety standards when in contact with the human body. Medical Grade Silicone include instruments with critical functions such as defibrillators, heart pumps, and surgical reconstructive components which employ the biocompatible and hydrophobic properties of silicone. It has gained widespread acceptance because of its negligible levels of toxicity and low risk of unfavorable biological reactions. Liquid silicone rubber is a highly common variety owing to its high bacterial and chemical resistance, excellent transparency, gas permeability, clarity, elongation feature, superior dielectric strength, high tensile strength, and ability to function in extreme temperatures.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the global medical grade silicone market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the global medical grade silicone market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Global Medical Grade Silicone Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing need for disposable devices has led to an increased demand for medical grade silicone. Liquid rubber silicone, for instance, is utilized in sealing membranes, electric connectors, seals, and infant care products such as bottle nipples, besides several other medical applications. Lifestyle shifts and changing concepts of beauty resulting in the rising incidence of cosmetic and plastic surgeries are considered to be significant drivers of the global medical grade silicone market. Modern food habits often associated with cardiovascular diseases play a role as well in the growth of the global medical grade silicone market.

Key players in the global medical grade silicone market include Dow Corning, Wacker Chemie AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Bluestar Silicones, 3M Company, Nusil Technology Llc, and Applied Silicone Corporation.