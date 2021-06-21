Medical Gases Market Size by Type, Product, Application & Market Opportunities 2019-2024

Medical Gases Market reports helps you prepare to better ride the business cycles while anticipating the future. Medical Gases Industry Outlook report helps you anticipate upcoming trends.. The Medical Gases market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

List of key players profiled in the Medical Gases market research report:



Air Liquide

Linde Healthcare

Air Products

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Matheson Gas

Atlas Copco AB

Messer Group

SOL Group

Norco

Praxair

With no less than 15 top producers.

The global Medical Gases market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:

Oxygen

Nitrous Oxide

Medical Air

Others(Nitrogen, Carbon Dioxide and Helium)

By application, Medical Gases industry categorized according to following:

Hospitals (Labs & Clinics)

Home Healthcare

Universities/Research Institutions

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Medical Gases market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Medical Gases. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

