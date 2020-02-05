Medical Foam Market Industry Analysis, Trend and Growth, 2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Medical Foam Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

drivers and restraints in the market and also sheds light on the current market size and its growth prospects. The report assesses the present vendor landscape. It not just profiles the leading players operating in the market, but also highlights their strengths and weaknesses. Leveraging market-leading analytical tools, the report examines the threats and opportunities awaiting players in the medical foam market.

Global Medical Foam Market: Trends and Opportunities

Key growth drivers in the global medical foam market are a robust demand for sterilized medical packaging materials and a burgeoning aging population requiring medical attention. Besides, government funding and grants for innovating better medical foam products are also forecasted to bring about growth in the market. The massive increase in manufacture of pharmaceutical products and medical instruments is also filliping the market.

A noticeable trend in the global medical foam market is the soaring popularity of spray foams. This is because a unique perceived benefit of spray foam is that it is ready to use and requires no further molding as in the case of rigid and flexible foams. Hence, it helps lower costs. Spray foams are easy to use and find application in instant bandages, in places where standard bandages and other wound care products cannot be used directly.

Among the various raw materials used in the formulation of medical foams, the polyurethane segment holds a sway over the market on account of being versatile. They can be strong elastomers or rigid plastics, and are gradually superseding typically used plastic components and metals. Polyurethane foams are used in different medical applications, including medical devices and components, packaging, prosthetic, and wound care.

Global Medical Foam Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global medical foam market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Among them, Asia Pacific leads the market and in the years ahead too is expected to hold on to its dominant share by expanding at a maximum pace. China, India, and Japan are mainly powering the growth in the region on account of their growing populations demanding quality products. Further, the increasing production of pharmaceutical products and medical instruments for domestic consumption as well as exports is driving the medical foam market in the region.

Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the major participants operating in the global medical foam market are the DOW Chemical Company, Bayer AG, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Trelleborg AB, S.à r.l., Foamcraft Inc., FoamPartner Group, Future Foam Inc., UFP Technologies Inc., and Rogers Corporation.

