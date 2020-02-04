Medical Electrodes Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2019-2026

In 2018, the market size of Medical Electrodes Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Medical Electrodes .

This report studies the global market size of Medical Electrodes , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Medical Electrodes Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Medical Electrodes history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Medical Electrodes market, the following companies are covered:

Market: Dynamics

The drivers and restraints of the global medical electrodes market are assessed in detail in the report to provide accurate information about what is making the market move. The dynamics are the medical electrodes market are dependent on a number of external factors due to the growing economic prominence of the healthcare sector, making this section vitally important for readers. The effect of various drivers and restraints on the global medical electrodes market is quantified in the report, providing readers with a clear look into what is most significantly affecting the global medical electrodes market’s growth.

The steady growth of the healthcare industry in developing regions is likely to be the major driver for the medical electrodes market in the coming years. Components such as medical electrodes require widespread presence of advanced medical infrastructure in order to be fully utilized, making the growth of the healthcare industry vital for the global medical electrodes market. Rising investment in the healthcare industry, aimed at improving the operating conditions within the industry, is thus likely to remain an important driver for the global medical electrodes market in the coming years.

Global Medical Electrodes Market: Segmentation

By product type, dry electrodes are likely to comprise the dominant share in the global medical electrodes market in the coming years. The dry electrodes segment accounted for 48.3% of the global medical electrodes market in 2017. The segment is likely to rise from a valuation of US$309.8 mn in 2017 to US$425.1 mn by 2022, exhibiting a strong 6.5% CAGR therein. The market share of the dry electrodes segment is also likely to rise over the 2017-2022 forecast period, with the segment expected to account for 49.6% of the global medical electrodes market by 2022.

Geographically, North America is expected to remain the dominant contributor to the global medical electrodes market in the coming years. The North America market was valued at US$219.7 mn in 2017 and is expected to rise to US$297.9 mn by 2022 at a 6.3% CAGR. Europe is also likely to be key to the global medical electrodes market, with the market expected to be valued at US$247.7 mn in Europe by 2022. The Europe medical electrodes market is expected to exhibit a strong 5.6% CAGR over the 2017-2022 forecast period.

Global Medical Electrodes Market: Competitive Dynamics

Leading companies in the global medical electrodes market include General Electric Company, 3M, Medtronic Plc, Ambu A/S, CONMED Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Natus Medical Incorporated, Compumedics Limited, Rhythmlink International LLC, and Nihon Kohden Corporation.

