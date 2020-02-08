Medical Device Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019-2025)
The global Medical Device market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units).
In the Medical Device market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.
Global Medical Device market report on the basis of market players
The following manufacturers are covered:
3M Health Care
Access Scientific
B. Braun
Baxter
Becton Dickinson &Co. (BD)
Boston Scientific
CR Bard
Canon/Toshiba
Cardinal Health
CareFusion
Cook Medical
Dentsply
Fresenius
GE Healthcare
Haemonetics
Invacare
Johnson & Johnson
Medtronic
Nobel Biocare
Nobel Biotech
Paul Hartmann AG
PerkinElmer, Inc.
Philips Healthcare
Siemens Healthcare
Smith & Nephew, plc
St. Jude Medical
Stryker Corporation
Teleflex, Inc.
Terumo Corporation
Wright Medical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
In Vitro Diagnostic Substance
Electro-medical Apparatus
Irradiation Apparatus
Surgical and Medical Instruments
Surgical Appliances and Supplies
Dental Equipment and Supplies
Ophthalmic Goods
Segment by Application
Clinics Use
Hospital Use
Household Use
The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.
