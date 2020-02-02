Medical Device Connectivity Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- GE Healthcare, Qualcomm, Cerner Corporation, Nanthealth, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Medical Device Connectivity Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Medical Device Connectivity market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Medical Device Connectivity market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Medical Device Connectivity players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Medical Device Connectivity industry situations. According to the research, the Medical Device Connectivity market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Medical Device Connectivity market.

Global Medical Device Connectivity market was valued at USD 443.91 Million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3260.06 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2016 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Medical Device Connectivity Market include:

GE Healthcare

Qualcomm

Cerner Corporation

Nanthealth

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic PLC

Cisco Systems

Infosys Limited

Digi International

Lantronix