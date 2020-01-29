Medical Coding Market Opportunity Assessment, Market Challenges, Key vendor analysis, Vendor landscape by 2027

Medical coding is the eversion of healthcare diagnosis, procedures, medical services, and equipment into universal medical alphanumeric codes. The diagnoses and procedure codes are taken from medical record documentation, such as transcription of physician’s notes, laboratory and radiologic results, etc. Medical coding professionals help ensure the codes are applied correctly during the medical billing process, which includes abstracting the information from documentation, assigning the appropriate codes, and creating a claim to be paid by insurance carriers.

Rising occurrence of insurance frauds and insurance issues associated with misconstrue of medical documents is driving demand for medical coding services, especially in developed countries. Frequent revision of classification systems, coupled with increasing adoption of coding and billing procedures in hospital revenue cycle management is leading to generate significant growth opportunities for the players in the medical coding market during the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

Aviacode, Inc., Maxim Health Information Services, Medical Record Associates LLC., Oracle Corporation, Parexel International Corporation, Precyse Solutions, LLC, Verisk Analytics, STARTEK Health, Outsource Strategies International, and Genpact

The global medical coding market is segmented on the basis of classification system, component system. On the basis of classification system, the medical billing market is segmented into healthcare common procedure coding system (HCPCS) and international classification of diseases (ICD). Based on component system, the medical coding market is segmented as, outsourced and in-house.

Medical Coding Market report also provide a in-depth understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision.

Medical Coding Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2020 – 2027, considering 2020 as the base year and 2020 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions.

