Medical Carts Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 – 2025

Medical carts can be considered one of the best innovations of the 21st century. It first came into existence in the 1960s, and the medical cart market has grown exponentially since then. A workstation on wheels, a medical cart is specifically designed to improve efficiency and workflow. It is multi-purpose and can be customized for specific needs. Medical cart is used in clinics, hospitals, nursing homes, and ambulances. It gives mobility and flexibility to the medical personnel and enables them to provide point-of-care service to the patient. Instant care can be given to patients, irrespective of the location of the patient or the layout of the room.

The medical cart industry aims to make these devices available to fit specific workflow and clinical needs. A medical cart is used to move and store medications, equipment and medical records for various situations that may arise with bedridden patients. It allocates organized compartments to store tools and supplies. Emergency carts, also known as crash carts, are designed to deliver prompt action. They are neatly organized for easy access, and are essential for moving medication and other supplies to emergency sites. Anesthesia carts are made to keep the tools required for administration of anesthesia handy and are secured with locks. IV carts are used for providing a bulk supply of IV bags. Bedside carts are made of high-quality metal that can withstand constant cleaning. They are light-weight and can be easily maneuvered. Point-of-care carts are used for performing diagnostic tests on patients. They are well equipped with technology and other devices that can be used for diagnostic testing.

There are several factors contributing to the growth of the medical cart industry size; rapid increase in population, increased life expectancy, rising number of accidents are only a few. The medical and surgical staff need quick and easy access to medication and other tools in order to attend to multiple patients efficiently. A medical cart is best suitable for that. It reduces the cost of storage and saves up space. Many hospitals are adopting the use of medical carts. There is a need to reduce hospital costs and improve the nursing efficiency. Telemedicine, telehealth, and technologically advanced medical carts are in demand. Various government initiatives are being formed to support the use of these carts. Medical carts are sturdy, provide superior performance, and can be used for long term, making them cost effective as well. However, the procedure to test and certify a medical cart is very strict. Numerous guidelines and screenings must be performed before a medical cart can be approved for safe use.

In 2016, North America dominated the global medical cart market, accounting for maximum number of shares in the overall market. In the Asia Pacific region, China held the highest market shares in 2016, and it is anticipated to maintain the trend throughout the forecast period. The UK is estimated to grow by xx% by the year 2025, reaching a market value of $ xx billion. However, an increase in population, diseases, and injuries, and rising healthcare infrastructure provides a huge market potential to the Asia Pacific region, and it is expected to have the highest growth rate for the medical cart market during the forecast period, and continue the trend furthermore.

