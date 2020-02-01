Medical Carts Market 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report2017 – 2026

The global Medical Carts market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Medical Carts market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Medical Carts market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Medical Carts across various industries.

The Medical Carts market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

On the basis of product type, the computer medical carts segment is expected to represent a significant revenue growth, accounting for a value of over US$ 1,800 Mn by the end of 2026. In contrary, the other product type segment is expected to register a robust CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end users, the hospitals segment is expected to witness the highest revenue growth, recording a value of over US$ 800 Mn by the end of 2017. On the other hand, the diagnostic centres end users segment is expected to register a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.

By energy source, the non-powered segment is expected to represent a robust revenue growth, accounting for a value of over US$ 3,100 Mn by the end of 2026. However, the powered energy source segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of material type, the metal segment is expected to witness a significant revenue growth, representing a value of nearly US$ 1,300 Mn by the end of 2017. In contrary, the plastic material type segment is expected to register a robust CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Competition Tracking

Leading market players operating in the global medical carts market include Omnicell, Inc., InterMetro Industries Corporation, Armstrong Medical Industries, Inc., Capsa Solutions Llc, Medline Industries, Inc., Midmark Corporation, The Bergmann Group, ITD GmbH, AFC Industries, Inc., Ergotron, Inc. and Jaco, Inc.

The Medical Carts market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

