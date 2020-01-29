Medical Cannabis Market 2020, By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2026

The research report on ‘global medical cannabis market’ provides a detailed market analysis with market share and major players operating in the market. The report also covers the comprehensive outlook of technology, product specification, production analysis, and product type with the help of some key factors such as gross margin, cost, and revenue. The global medical cannabis market report offers in-depth study market segmentation depending on several regions. The report also contains the qualitative and quantitative analysis of market players.

Global medical cannabis market size is valued at US$ 7.26 billion from US$ 56.70 billion at a recorded CAGR of 29.3% over the forecast period. Increasing countries approving the utilization of cannabis, increasing edible products, and rising Research & Development activities are fueling the global medical cannabis market growth. In addition, rising growth of therapies with cannabis expected to drive the global medical cannabis market growth.

The global medical cannabis market segmentation is done with the help of indication and geographical regions. By indication, the global medical cannabis market is divided into neurological disease, pain management, and many others. However, the pain management segment is accounted for the highest global medical cannabis market share of 60%, and it is likely to dominate its growth over the forecast period. Many patients with lasting disorders need medical cannabis and it is anticipated to boost the global medical cannabis market growth during the prediction period. Likewise, medical cannabis shows positive results in number of chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Epilepsy.

Based on regional landscape, the global medical cannabis market is sub-segmented into the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA, and Central & South America. In between these, the North America region dominated for the highest global medical cannabis market share over the forecast period. However, Canada and United States are major regions which authorized medical cannabis with maximum number of consumers. Increased awareness about medical usage and its benefits in chronic disease are projected to rise rapidly than the North American market.

North America dominates the global medical cannabis market by contributing over 90% of total revenue, of which majority comes from the U.S. Additionally, legalization in Canada is expected to grow at a faster CAGR compared to the U.S., on account of growth phase of Canadian market. The total number of patients using medical cannabis in Canada has increased in the past few quarters with corresponding increase in the number of licensed producers. This increase in number of medical cannabis users has led to a spike in revenues for companies. Such prevailing dynamics in the Canadian market is expected to attract investors in the coming years.

The global medical cannabis market is highly competitive owing to the large number of leading competitors playing in the market. These players are trying to stand their position in the global as well as local market. They use several strategies such as merger & acquisition, new product launches, and R&D activities. Some top players operating in this market are Maricann Group, Inc., Aphria, Inc., ABcann Medicinals, GW Pharmaceuticals, Organigram Holding, Inc., and Lexaria Corp.

Key Segments of the Global Medical Cannabis Market

Indication Overview, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

Pain Management

Neurological Disease

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Spain

Italy

Asia Pacific

Australia

New Zealand

Central & South America

Mexico

Uruguay

Middle East & Africa

