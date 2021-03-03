Medical Automation Market Forecast (2020-2027) Report: By Regions, Type and Application with Sales and Revenue Analysis

Report Title: Medical Automation Market Research Report 2020-2027 | Market Size, Share, Technologies, Trends, Growth Patterns, Investments, CAGR

Introduction, Automation is defined as using the technology to perform a process or procedure without any human assistance. In the recent years, various technological advancements have been incorporated into the medical sector, which drives the growth of the medical automation market., It is noted that the growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector facilitates the automation of the medical sector. The United States is the largest market for biopharmaceuticals and accounts for one-third of the global market. The Indian biotech industry holds around 2% share of the global biotech industry, suggested by the Indian Brand Equity Foundation in 2017., Other factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, and the growing demand for robotic surgery are also propelling the growth of the market. According to the U.K. Healthcare, nearly 970 robotic surgical procedures were performed within the region from 2012 to 2015., Despite these drivers, risks associated with the robotic surgery followed by the necessity of physician training and the high cost of automation are hampering the growth of the market., The global medical automation market is expected to reach USD 42,284.6 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period., On the basis of type, the market is segmented into diagnostic and monitoring automation, therapeutic automation, lab and pharmacy automation, and medical logistics and training. The therapeutic automation segment accounted for the largest market share and is also expected to be the fastest growing market at a CAGR of 7.43% during the forecast period., On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic centers, pharmacies, research labs and institutes, and others. Hospitals and diagnostic centers accounted for the largest market share. The others segment is expected to be the fastest growing market at a CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period., On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas dominated the medical automation market. The medical automation market for the Americas was USD 8,654.55 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 13,244.26 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.26%

Key Players: –

Koninklijke Philips N.V, Siemens AG, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Medtronic, Stryker, Danaher, and Accuray Incorporated.

Target Audience

Medical Automation manufacturers

Medical Automation Suppliers

Medical Automation companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

