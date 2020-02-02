Medical Aesthetics Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Allergan, PLC (A Division of Actavis PLC), Solta Medical, (A Division of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, )

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Medical Aesthetics Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Medical Aesthetics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Medical Aesthetics market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Medical Aesthetics players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Medical Aesthetics industry situations. According to the research, the Medical Aesthetics market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Medical Aesthetics market.

Global Medical Aesthetics Market was valued at USD 8.00 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 19.57 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.45% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Medical Aesthetics Market include:

Allergan

PLC (A Division of Actavis PLC)

Solta Medical

(A Division of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

)

Syneron Medical Photomedex

Cynosure

Lumenis Johnson & Johnson

Zeltiq Aesthetics

Merz Aesthetics

(A Division of Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA)

Galderma S.A. (A Subsidiary of NestlÃ© S.A.)

Alma Lasers

(Acquired By Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co.