Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)

Medical Adhesive Tapes Market is expected to reach USD 10.8 Billion by 2026 from USD 6.2 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 5.7%.Rising incidence of Healthcare Acquired Infections (HAIs), product line extensions from manufacturers, increasing innovation, concern about patient safety among clinicians, and development of single patient use tapes. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the use of medical tapes for securement among physicians and patients and rising incidence of wounds, burns, and injuries is expected to boost the revenue growth of the global medical tapes market in the near future. Lack of proper guidelines for selection and use of medical tapes in various geographies are factors likely to restrain revenue growth of the global medical tapes market.

Medical Adhesive Tapes MarketMedical adhesive tapes market based on resin type has been segmented into acrylic, silicone and rubber medical adhesive tapes. Silicone medical adhesive tapes segment is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market attributed to the increasing demand for silicone medical adhesive tapes in the stick-to-skin devices in the medical sector.

Medical adhesive tapes market based on backing material has been segmented into paper, fabric, plastic and others. Paper segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Paper medical adhesive tapes are micropore tapes owing to the pores in the backing material, which provides excellent comfort than fabric tapes.

Based on application the market has been segmented into surgeries, wound dressings, secure IV lines, splints, ostomy seals and others. The secure IV lines segment is expected to hold one of the largest shares of the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the medical adhesives tapes market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for medical adhesive tapes during the forecast period. This is due to increasing demand for medical adhesive tapes from economies such as India, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam and Singapore in this region.

Scope of the Report:

Medical Adhesive Tapes Market, By Resin Type:

• Acrylic

• Rubber

• Silicone

• Others

Medical Adhesive Tapes Market, By Backing Material:

• Paper

• Plastic

• Fabric

• Others

Medical Adhesive Tapes Market, By Application:

• Surgeries

• Splints

• Wound Dressings

• Secure IV lines

• Ostomy Seals

• Others

Medical Adhesive Tapes Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Profiled in the Report:

• 3M Company (US)

• Medtronic PLC (Ireland)

• Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)

• Johnson & Johnson (US)

• Medline Industries, Inc. (US)

• Smith & Nephew PLC (UK)

• Nichiban Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• Paul Hartmann AG (Germany)

• Avery Dennison Corporation (US)

• Scapa Group PLC (UK)

