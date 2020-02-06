Mattress Market: Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2025

Executive Summary

Global Mattress Market was valued at USD 29492.37 million in the year 2019. Escalating expenditure in product innovation with availability of various types of mattresses in emerging economies supported by ever changing consumers’ sleeping pattern and growing demand for memory foam and latex mattresses has been anticipated to infuse growth in the market for mattresses during the forecasting period of 2020-2025.

Under the product segment, innerspring mattress are anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to wide spread availability of such mattresses by various leading manufacturers followed by growing investment in online channel of distribution in order to expand their geographical reach. This is supported by focus on research and development of mattresses in order to offer better quality and comfort to consumers.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10246019

King size mattresses and domestic users account for the largest market share under size and end user segment respectively, chiefly on the back of growing investment in construction of houses and escalating number of nuclear families globally.

Among the regions, Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe likely to hold major market share owing to enhanced household furnishing expenditure with presence of huge consumer base and global manufacturers focusing on expanding their geographical reach to tap the market potential and occupy a considerable market share.

Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the mattress market at global, regional and country levels.

• The report analyses the Mattress Market By Product Type (Innerspring, Latex, Memory Foam, Others).

• The report assesses the Mattress market By Size (King, Queen, Full, Others).

• The report further estimate the Mattress market By End User (Domestic and Commercial).

• The Global Mattress Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, China, India).

• The attractiveness of the market has been presented by Region, Product Type, Size and End User. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Sleep Number Corporation, Simmons Bedding Company LLC, Tempur Sealy International Inc., Relyon Limited, McRoskey Mattress Company, Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd., Sealy Corporation, Saatva Inc., Casper Sleep Inc, Leggett and Platt Inc.

• The report presents the analysis of Mattress market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10246019

Key Target Audience

• Mattress Vendors

• Mattress Manufacturers

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

View Source Of Related Reports:

Mattress Market

Daily Disposable (DD) Lens market

Seed Market

Invasive Fungal Infection (IFI) Market

Board Portal Market

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609