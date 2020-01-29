Master Data Management Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019–2027

According to a report published by Master Data Management Market Report market, the Master Data Management economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Light on the raw material throws Suppliers, vendors, manufacturers, and market consumers at the market’s value chain. Furthermore, the political and economic scenarios of regions and its effect on the Master Data Management market are discussed within the accounts.

Regional Assessment

The presented market study sheds light on the Marketplace Scenario in various markets. Furthermore, the governmental and regulatory policies to the prospects of the Master Data Management market in each region’s effect is analyzed in the report.

Competitive Dynamics

Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises market share analysis, market positioning of major players in the master data management market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by leading players of themaster data management market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues between 2016 and 2018. The global players profiled in the global master data management market include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Informatica LLC, Stibo Systems A/S, Riversand Technologies, Inc., Orchestra Networks, Talend Inc., EnterWorks Acquisition, Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc.

Market Segmentation

Master Data Management Market Analysis, by Solution

Product MDM

Customer MDM

Supplier MDM

Multi-domain MDM

Master Data Management Market Analysis, by Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud based

Master Data Management Market Analysis, by Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Master Data Management Market Analysis, by Industry

Government

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Energy and Utility

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Master Data Management Market Analysis, by Country/Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



