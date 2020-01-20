Master Data Management market 2020: Emerging Top Key Player Like SAP AG, Oracle Corporation, Tibco Software, Orchestra Networks, Riversand Technologies, SAS Institute, IBM Corporation

A comprehensive analysis of global Master Data Management market has recently added by The Insight Partners to its vast repository. This intelligence report includes investigations based on the current scenarios, historical records, and future predictions. An accurate data of various aspects such as type, size, application, and end user have been scrutinized in this research report. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses.

A technology enabled discipline where the business and IT work together in a coordinated manner thereby ensuring the uniformity, accuracy, accountability and stewardship of an enterprise’s shared master data assets is Master Data Management (MDM). By this method, an enterprise can link all of its critical data to a common point of reference thereby streamlining data sharing across personnel and various departments of an organization. Handling of a vast amount of data and need for compliance and verification are the major drivers of master data management market whereas lack of integration of administration poses a major hindrance for this market. Bridging of technologies for big data and business intelligence with the cloud will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Leading companies covered in this report:

1. SAP AG

2. Oracle Corporation

3. Tibco Software, Inc.

4. Orchestra Networks

5. Riversand Technologies, Inc.

6. SAS Institute, Inc.

7. IBM Corporation

8. Talend

9. Syncforce

10. Informatica Corporation

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global master data management market based on type, deployment type, service and vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall master data management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Key questions answered in this report:



• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

• What are the key factors driving the global Master Data Management market?

• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Master Data Management market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in the global Master Data Management market?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Master Data Management market?

• What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Master Data Management market?

