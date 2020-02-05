Massive Growth on Sequencing Reagents Market 2020 Bringing the Technology by BGI Group, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Fluidigm Corporation, Illumina, LGC Biosearch Technologies

An exclusive Sequencing Reagents market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Sequencing Reagents Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Sequencing Reagents market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Sequencing reagents are used during the process of sequencing. The use of these reagents highly depends on the desired result to be obtained. They form an essential part of the sequencing reactions, which can be used across various other applications as well. An increase in R&D activities worldwide is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading Sequencing Reagents Market Players:

BGI Group

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fluidigm Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

QIAGEN

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

TriLink BioTechnologies

The sequencing reagents market is segmented on the basis of reagent type, technology, application, and end user. Based on reagent type the market is segmented as, control kits, library kits, template kits, sequencing kits, and other reagent types. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as, next generation sequencing, Sanger sequencing and third generation sequencing. The sequencing reagents market is categorized based on application such as agrigenomics & forensics, clinical investigation, oncology, reproductive health, and other applications. Similarly, on the basis of end user, the market is segmented as, hospitals & clinics, research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users.

The sequencing reagents market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to growth in the biotechnology industry coupled with the rise in government initiatives made leading to increase in R&D activities. In addition, the rise of specialized therapies in medical disorders such as oncology and autoimmune diseases is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Sequencing Reagents market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Sequencing Reagents market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Sequencing Reagents market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

