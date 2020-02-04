Massive Growth in Edge AI Software Market by 2020-2026 with Profiling Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Google, TIBCO
Edge AI software enables aggregation, processing, computation, and analysis of data present near or on the edge devices by leveraging AI and IoT technologies. The software helps to process data on edge nodes even in remote and decentralized networks, without cloud connectivity. Integrating AI with IoT in edge devices helps enterprises to minimize latency, reduce bandwidth, lessen threats, avoid duplication, improve reliability, and maintain compliance.
A complete analysis of the Edge AI Software market is been done in this intelligence report. It includes the investigations done of the past progress, present ongoing market scenarios and future prospects. In this particular market report an accurate data of the products, strategies and market shares of leading companies are mentioned clearly.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report includes, IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Google, TIBCO, Cloudera, Nutanix, Foghorn Systems, SWIM.AI, Anagog, Tact.ai, Bragi, XNOR.AI, Octonion, Veea Inc, Imagimob
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Software Tools
- Platforms
Market segment by Application, split into
- Autonomous Vehicles
- Access Management
- Video Surveillance
- Remote Monitoring & Predictive Maintenance
- Telemetry
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
What are the key features report offers?
- It offers several ways for exploring the market growth opportunities.
- It represents the various statistics of financial terms in the businesses.
- It provides insights into factors affecting the growth of the Edge AI Software market.
- Furthermore, it gives massive data of historical records, existing statistics, and futuristic developments.
- It offers the country level regional analysis of the market in terms of size and scope for the Edge AI Software market.
- It provides the strategic planning methodologies for the Edge AI Software industries.
- It tracks and analyzes the competitive landscape at the domestic and global platforms.
Table of Contents
Global Edge AI Software Market Research Report
Edge AI Software Market Overview
Global Economic Impact on Industry
Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Global Market Analysis by Application
Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Market Effect Factors Analysis
Global Edge AI Software Market Forecast
