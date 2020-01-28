Massive Growth for Edge AI Software Market by 2020-2026 with Profiling Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Google, TIBCO

Edge AI software enables aggregation, processing, computation, and analysis of data present near or on the edge devices by leveraging AI and IoT technologies. The software helps to process data on edge nodes even in remote and decentralized networks, without cloud connectivity. Integrating AI with IoT in edge devices helps enterprises to minimize latency, reduce bandwidth, lessen threats, avoid duplication, improve reliability, and maintain compliance.

This research report helps provide insights into innovations, opportunities and new development in the Edge AI Software and its connected industries. It includes vital trends and dynamics of the market at regional as well as global level for the given forecast period. For a pervasive understanding of the market, business strategies and latest developments of the vital players accompanied with co-development deals and market size have also been enclosed.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report includes, IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Google, TIBCO, Cloudera, Nutanix, Foghorn Systems, SWIM.AI, Anagog, Tact.ai, Bragi, XNOR.AI, Octonion, Veea Inc, Imagimob

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software Tools

Platforms

Market segment by Application, split into

Autonomous Vehicles

Access Management

Video Surveillance

Remote Monitoring & Predictive Maintenance

Telemetry

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

Table of Contents

Global Edge AI Software Market Research Report

Edge AI Software Market Overview

Global Economic Impact on Industry

Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Edge AI Software Market Forecast

