Massive Growth for Edge AI Software Market by 2020-2026 with Profiling Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Google, TIBCO

Edge AI software enables aggregation, processing, computation, and analysis of data present near or on the edge devices by leveraging AI and IoT technologies. The software helps to process data on edge nodes even in remote and decentralized networks, without cloud connectivity. Integrating AI with IoT in edge devices helps enterprises to minimize latency, reduce bandwidth, lessen threats, avoid duplication, improve reliability, and maintain compliance.
This research report helps provide insights into innovations, opportunities and new development in the Edge AI Software and its connected industries. It includes vital trends and dynamics of the market at regional as well as global level for the given forecast period. For a pervasive understanding of the market, business strategies and latest developments of the vital players accompanied with co-development deals and market size have also been enclosed.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report includes, IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Google, TIBCO, Cloudera, Nutanix, Foghorn Systems, SWIM.AI, Anagog, Tact.ai, Bragi, XNOR.AI, Octonion, Veea Inc, Imagimob
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Software Tools
- Platforms
Market segment by Application, split into
- Autonomous Vehicles
- Access Management
- Video Surveillance
- Remote Monitoring & Predictive Maintenance
- Telemetry
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter’s Fiver Forces
- Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market
- Critical Success Factors (CSFs)
Table of Contents
Global Edge AI Software Market Research Report
Edge AI Software Market Overview
Global Economic Impact on Industry
Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Global Market Analysis by Application
Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Market Effect Factors Analysis
Global Edge AI Software Market Forecast
