Marketing Automation Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Act-On Software, Adobe Systems Incorporated, HubSpot, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Oracle Corporation

The Marketing Automation market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Marketing Automation market includes Porter's five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Marketing Automation players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Marketing Automation industry situations. According to the research, the Marketing Automation market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors.

Global Marketing Automation Market was valued at USD 15.21 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 28.99 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.27% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Marketing Automation Market include:

Act-On Software

Adobe Systems Incorporated

HubSpot

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com

SAP SE

SAS Institute SharpSpring