Marketing Analytics Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Adobe Systems incorporated, Accenture, IBM, Oracle, Wipro Limited

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Marketing Analytics Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Marketing Analytics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Marketing Analytics market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Marketing Analytics players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Marketing Analytics industry situations. According to the research, the Marketing Analytics market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Marketing Analytics market.

Global Marketing Analytics Market was valued at USD 2.09 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 5.52 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=6211&utm_source=DNN&utm_medium=002

Key players in the Global Marketing Analytics Market include:

Adobe Systems incorporated

Accenture

IBM

Oracle

Wipro Limited

Experian

Harte-Hanks Pega-System