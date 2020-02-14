Market Trending: Scrubber System Market Research 2025: Region Wise Analysis Of Top Players In Market By Its Types And Application | Forencis Research

Scrubber System Market: Summary

The Global Scrubber System Market is estimated to reach USD 2.6 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.4%, observes forencis research (FSR).

Scrubber system is defined as a system which is used for elimination toxic components from the industrial exhaust gases before releasing them into the environment. The system is very beneficial as it eliminates around 98% of sulphur from exhaust gases. However, the maintenance and installation of this system can be expensive. The use of a scrubber system has a substantial, positive effect on the environment as the number of pollutants that can be introduced into the environment has been reduced drastically. This results in improved air quality and lower health risks.

Scrubber System Market: Drivers & Challenges

Market Drivers:

Increasing Regulations to Control Air Pollution

Air pollution harms people health and environment drastically, to reduce air contamination various governing authorities and stakeholders are continuously working worldwide. Various laws are passed in the regard of air pollution such as the Clean Air Act of 1970, the Air Pollution Control Act of 1955 amongst others. Recently, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) made changes in the limit of sulphur in ship fuel oil to reduce emissions. Scrubber system implementation can help the marine industry players to run successfully under such regulations.

Thus, increasing regulations to control air pollution may contribute to the growth of the scrubber system market, during the forecasted period.

Market Challenges:

Adoption of Alternative Fuel

Currently, the scrubber system is required because the type of fuels used in the industries emits high percentage of sulphur in exhaust gases. The usage of alternative fuels such as low sulfur fuel oil or liquefied natural gas can eliminate the requirement of the scrubber system as these type of fuels does not emit high percentage of sulphur into the environment.

Thus, the adoption of alternative fuel can be challenging for the growth of the scrubber system market, during the forecast period.

Scrubber System Market: Key Segments

Segmentation based on component covers: Fan, Nozzle, Quencher, Pump and

and Segmentation based on type covers: Wet and

and Segmentation based on end user covers: Marine, Petrochemical, Chemicals, Glass and

Segmentation based on region covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa andSouth America, with individual country-level analysis.

Scrubber System Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Scrubber system Market, by Component

Fan

Nozzle

Quencher

Pump

Others

Scrubber system Market, by Type

Wet

Dry

Scrubber system Market, by End User

Marine

Petrochemical

Chemicals

Glass

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

