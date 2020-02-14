Market Trending: North America Adhesives Tapes Market Overview & Application 2027 | Electrical, Construction, Medical & Automotive

Adhesive Tapes Market: Summary

The Global Adhesives Tapes Market is estimated to reach USD 77.62 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3%, predicts forencis research (FSR).

Adhesives tapes can be stated as the adhesive coated fastening taper designed specially to join or adhere two objects together. Adhesives tapes are more preferred options as these are easy to use, and acts a substitute to the conventional fasteners, glue or other method of bonding objects together. Adhesives tapes offers better adhesion with cost effective solution, which finds application across industrial domains.

Adhesives Tapes Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Soaring Demand from Packaging Sector

The packaging sector is witnessing upward growth, owing to betterment in shipping methods along with higher adoption of the flexible packaging options. Adhesives tapes in packaging is gaining higher importance owing to its use in sealing the heavy duty goods, which requires higher protection from the external barriers. Increasing usage of adhesives tapes in transportation of perishable goods, temperature and pressure sensitive goods to offer more efficient transit, is further escalating the demand for adhesive tapes. Ongoing demand of the varied adhesive solutions that provides higher protection from the leakage and seeping of the solid goods or fluids, is also increasing the market growth.

Growing Automotive and Construction Sector

Adhesive tapes are used widely in the vehicles to promote adhesion in engine compartment, electrical components, monitor, automotive interior and exterior. In construction, adhesive tapes are used for protecting the joints, sealing application, fixing the flooring material, and for varied purpose in interior and exterior of the building. Growing construction and automotive sector across the globe is pushing the demand for adhesive tapes. Rise in global population, increase in disposable income, higher demand for residential apartment along with betterment in living standard is expected to fuel market growth.

Market Restraints:

Regulation Imposed on the Adhesive Tapes

The adhesive tapes market growth in mainly hampered owing to the regulation imposed by the regulatory authorities. Restriction related to the use of the chemicals such as toluene, formaldehyde, Di-2-ethylhexyl phthalate owing to health hazards associated with these chemicals impacts the overall tape related business. To avoid this regulation has been imposed by the regulatory bodies. Increasing count of the countries adopting stricter regulation is hindering the market growth.

Adhesives Tapes Market: Key Segments

On the basis of Type: Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSAs), Heat Activated Tape, Water Activated Tape and Self-adhesive Tapes

and On the basis of Resin: Rubber, Acyclic, Silicone, Urethane and Others

and On the basis of Application: Electrical, Construction, Medical, Automotive and Others

On the basis of Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africawith individual country-level analysis.

Key Companies Covered

3M (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

NITTO DENKO CORPORATION

tesa SE

Lintec Corporation

Shurtape Technologies, LLC

Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG

Intertape Polymer Group

Avery Dennison Corporation

BASF SE

Other Key Companies

