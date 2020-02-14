Market Trending: Cloud Gaming to reach USD 4.3 Billion by 2025 Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast Analysis| Forencis Research

Cloud Gaming Market: Summary

The Global Cloud Gaming Market is estimated to reach USD 4.3 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 52.4%, Observes Forencis Research (FSR).

Cloud gaming is defined as a type of game that exists on a company server instead of computer or device of the gamer. To join these game, gamer has to install the client program which have access to the server where the games are running. The input action of the users is sent through the network to the server and the device receives streaming video. In cloud gaming all the heavy lifting is done in the cloud itself which eliminates the requirement of powerful graphic hardware in the user devices. Basic leverage companies get in cloud gaming is that they can upgrade the games by neglecting capabilities of the user devices.

Cloud Gaming Market: Drivers & Challenges

Market Drivers:

Adoption of 5G Technology

5G technology is penetrating the market at faster pace worldwide, this can be beneficial for the cloud gaming industry. 5G network provides high bandwidth and low latency, these aspects can transform conventional gaming industry drastically. Technology improves the quality of game, gives faster downloading speed, enhanced graphic quality, and smoother gaming experience.

Thus, adoption of 5G technology may contribute in the growth of the cloud gaming market, during the forecast period.

Request The Report Sample PDF of Global Cloud Gaming Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/cloud-gaming-market-sample-pdf/

Market Challenges:

Data Privacy and Security Issues

The major concern in cloud gaming is privacy and security issues. A loT of data is collected by the data centres, from web cookies, gamer location, and credit card information, which is vulnerable to theft. Hacking the account of the gamer is another possibility which could result into loss of virtual gaming currency and other virtual items purchased by the gamer. In addition, to this other possible threats are also there such as malware attack, phishing, amongst others.

Thus, data privacy and security issues can be challenging for the growth of the cloud gaming market, during the forecast period.

Cloud Gaming Market: Key Segments

Segmentation based on offering covers: Infrastructure, Platform, and

and Segmentation based on deployment covers: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud

and Segmentation based on type covers: Video Streaming and File Streaming.

Segmentation based on device type covers: Console, Mobile Device, Personal Computer and

and Segmentation based on end user covers: Casual Gamer, Hard-core Gamer, Avid Gamer and

and Segmentation based on region covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa andSouth America, with individual country-level analysis.

Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global Cloud Gaming Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/cloud-gaming-market-request-methodology/

Cloud Gaming Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Cloud Gaming Market, by Offering

Infrastructure

Platform

Solution

Cloud Gaming Market, by Deployment

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Cloud Gaming Market, by Type

Video Streaming

File Streaming

Cloud Gaming Market, by Device Type

Console

Mobile Device

Personal Computer

Others

Cloud Gaming Market, by End User

Casual Gamer

Hard-core Gamer

Avid Gamer

Others

Consult With an Analyst of Global Cloud Gaming Market for More Information @https://www.forencisresearch.com/cloud-gaming-market-consult-with-an-analyst/

By Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Purchase Global Cloud Gaming Market Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/cloud-gaming-market-purchase-now/

About Forencis Research

Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.

Contact Us

FORENCIS RESEARCH

Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020

Email: [email protected]

For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com