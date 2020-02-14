Market Trending: Cloud Gaming to reach USD 4.3 Billion by 2025 Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast Analysis| Forencis Research
Cloud Gaming Market: Summary
The Global Cloud Gaming Market is estimated to reach USD 4.3 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 52.4%, Observes Forencis Research (FSR).
Cloud gaming is defined as a type of game that exists on a company server instead of computer or device of the gamer. To join these game, gamer has to install the client program which have access to the server where the games are running. The input action of the users is sent through the network to the server and the device receives streaming video. In cloud gaming all the heavy lifting is done in the cloud itself which eliminates the requirement of powerful graphic hardware in the user devices. Basic leverage companies get in cloud gaming is that they can upgrade the games by neglecting capabilities of the user devices.
Cloud Gaming Market: Drivers & Challenges
Market Drivers:
Adoption of 5G Technology
5G technology is penetrating the market at faster pace worldwide, this can be beneficial for the cloud gaming industry. 5G network provides high bandwidth and low latency, these aspects can transform conventional gaming industry drastically. Technology improves the quality of game, gives faster downloading speed, enhanced graphic quality, and smoother gaming experience.
Thus, adoption of 5G technology may contribute in the growth of the cloud gaming market, during the forecast period.
Market Challenges:
Data Privacy and Security Issues
The major concern in cloud gaming is privacy and security issues. A loT of data is collected by the data centres, from web cookies, gamer location, and credit card information, which is vulnerable to theft. Hacking the account of the gamer is another possibility which could result into loss of virtual gaming currency and other virtual items purchased by the gamer. In addition, to this other possible threats are also there such as malware attack, phishing, amongst others.
Thus, data privacy and security issues can be challenging for the growth of the cloud gaming market, during the forecast period.
Cloud Gaming Market: Key Segments
- Segmentation based on offering covers: Infrastructure, Platform, and
- Segmentation based on deployment covers:Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud
- Segmentation based on type covers: Video Streaming and File Streaming.
- Segmentation based on device type covers: Console, Mobile Device, Personal Computerand
- Segmentation based on end user covers: Casual Gamer, Hard-core Gamer, Avid Gamerand
- Segmentation based on region covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa andSouth America, with individual country-level analysis.
Cloud Gaming Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Cloud Gaming Market, by Offering
- Infrastructure
- Platform
- Solution
Cloud Gaming Market, by Deployment
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
Cloud Gaming Market, by Type
- Video Streaming
- File Streaming
Cloud Gaming Market, by Device Type
- Console
- Mobile Device
- Personal Computer
- Others
Cloud Gaming Market, by End User
- Casual Gamer
- Hard-core Gamer
- Avid Gamer
- Others
By Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
