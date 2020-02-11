Market Players Innovate For Novel Offerings In Material Handling Cobots Market

Collaborative robots (cobots or co-bots) are smaller, smarter, more affordable, use-friendly and flexible automatic solutions than traditional industrial robotics, especially suitable and appealing to SMEs for industrial manufacture. Cobots designed for material handling process represent the most prevalent application of collaborative robots. Driven by global competition, global material handling cobots market is expect to witness a phenomenal growth, as an increasing number of industrial manufacturers including SMEs are deploying more material handling cobots to assist human workforce in their workshops.

Global Material Handling Cobots Market by End-user, Application, and Region – Analysis and Outlook 2016-2022 examines the global material handling cobot market through a comprehensive summary and analysis of premium information sources. On the basis of reviewing global economic environments and trends of end-user industrial sectors, this report provides an in-depth and detailed analysis of market structure, market trends, market forces, and market segments. The report quantifies the global material handling cobots market from an end-user, application, and region perspective over the coverage of 2014-2022. Global data is available for unit shipment, sales from hardware, and combined revenue generated from hardware and software of material handling cobots in each sub-market. Current competitive scenario and profiles of major vendors/players are also enclosed in the report.

Qualitative market analyses include identification and discussion of market structure, market overview, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market trends/opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces as well as M&A landscape and fundraising trend.

On basis of end-user, the market is segmented into automotive industry, electrical and electronics industry, machinery & metal industry, chemical, rubber & plastics industry, food & beverage industry and other industrial sectors. The automotive industry has been the largest consumer of newly ordered material handling cobots.

On basis of application, the market is segmented into pick & place, palletizing, packaging, and others. Pick and place represents the largest application among all the usage of material handling cobots in industrial manufacture.

Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Latin America and the rest of world (RoW). Specific analysis and forecast over 2014-2022 have been covered for 11 important national markets including U.S., China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Italy. APAC region leads the global material handling cobots market in terms of sales volume as well as annual revenue, followed by Europe and North America. Strongest growth potential also exists in the vast APAC market in the future with China and Southeast Asian countries expected to be the main driving engines for the growth.

The major challenges for material handling cobots market are safety concerns, technological difficulty of improving payload capacity & speed of cobots, and low penetration rates of industrial cobots.

Key Players:

ABB

KUKA

Rethink Robotics

Universal Robots

Fanuc

Adept Technology

Bionic Robotics GmbH

Robotnik Automation S.L.L.

Scape Technologies A/S

Blue Ocean Robotics GmbH