Market Intelligence Report Sports Technology , 2019-2028

The global Sports Technology market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Sports Technology market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Sports Technology market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Sports Technology market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Sports Technology market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global sports technology market. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Accenture, Catapult Group International Ltd, Chetu Inc., Firstbeat Technologies Ltd, IBM Corporation, Kinexon Precision Technologies Gmb Krossover Intelligence Inc, Opta, Oracle Corporation, Orreco, SAP SESAS Institute Inc, SportRadar, Stats LLC, and Tableau Software Inc.

The global sports technology market is segmented as below:

Global Sports Technology Market, by Component

Software On-premise Cloud

Wearable Devices & Sports Equipment

Services Training & Implementation Support & Maintenance Managed/Outsourced Services



Global Sports Technology Market, by Application

Active Tracking Decision Making

Passive Analytics and Statistics Tactics and Simulation Training Game Performance Analysis Team Analysis & Management Injury and Health Analysis



Global Sports Technology Market, by Sports

Baseball

Basketball

Cricket

Cycling

Football

Golf

Rugby

Others (Swimming, Badminton, Tennis, Athletics)

Global Sports Technology Market, by End-user

Coaches

Clubs

Leagues

Sports Associations

Others (Athletes & Sports Person)

Global Sports Technology Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Sports Technology market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Sports Technology market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the Sports Technology market report?

A critical study of the Sports Technology market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Sports Technology market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Sports Technology landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Sports Technology market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Sports Technology market share and why? What strategies are the Sports Technology market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Sports Technology market? What factors are negatively affecting the Sports Technology market growth? What will be the value of the global Sports Technology market by the end of 2029?

