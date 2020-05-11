Market Intelligence Report Sports Technology , 2019-2028
The global Sports Technology market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Sports Technology market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Sports Technology market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Sports Technology market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Sports Technology market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global sports technology market. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Accenture, Catapult Group International Ltd, Chetu Inc., Firstbeat Technologies Ltd, IBM Corporation, Kinexon Precision Technologies Gmb Krossover Intelligence Inc, Opta, Oracle Corporation, Orreco, SAP SESAS Institute Inc, SportRadar, Stats LLC, and Tableau Software Inc.
The global sports technology market is segmented as below:
Global Sports Technology Market, by Component
- Software
- On-premise
- Cloud
- Wearable Devices & Sports Equipment
- Services
- Training & Implementation
- Support & Maintenance
- Managed/Outsourced Services
Global Sports Technology Market, by Application
- Active
- Tracking
- Decision Making
- Passive
- Analytics and Statistics
- Tactics and Simulation
- Training
- Game Performance Analysis
- Team Analysis & Management
- Injury and Health Analysis
Global Sports Technology Market, by Sports
- Baseball
- Basketball
- Cricket
- Cycling
- Football
- Golf
- Rugby
- Others (Swimming, Badminton, Tennis, Athletics)
Global Sports Technology Market, by End-user
- Coaches
- Clubs
- Leagues
- Sports Associations
- Others (Athletes & Sports Person)
Global Sports Technology Market, by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Each market player encompassed in the Sports Technology market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Sports Technology market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
What insights readers can gather from the Sports Technology market report?
- A critical study of the Sports Technology market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Sports Technology market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Sports Technology landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Sports Technology market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Sports Technology market share and why?
- What strategies are the Sports Technology market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Sports Technology market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Sports Technology market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Sports Technology market by the end of 2029?
